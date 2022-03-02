Trump calls Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a ‘holocaust’ but fails to condemn Putin

Donald Trump has called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "holocaust" but failed to condemn Vladimir Putin.

Speaking to Fox News, the former US president also suggested that the "biggest problem" America has is that "our president and our country is no longer respected".

"This is a holocaust. This is a horrible thing that’s happening, you’re witnessing. I mean, you’re seeing it on television every night," he said.

Mr Trump also added that the solution to Russia’s assault on Ukraine is to “work out a deal”.

