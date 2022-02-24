Clouds of smokes fill sky after reports of Russia bombing Ukrainian airports

Amateur footage shows black smoke plumming from a burning Kharkiv military airport after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine early on Thursday.

Big explosions were heard in Kiev, Kharkiv, and Odessa as world leaders condemned the invasion that could potentially lead to mass casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government, while threatening the post-Cold War balance.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law following Russia’s military strike on the country and urged citizens to not panic, as a number of Ukrainians started to flee the cities.

