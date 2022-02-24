Citizens of Luhansk queued at cash machines and banks on Thursday morning after Russia launched a military assault on Ukraine.

In response to the invasion, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced martial law across the country, urging people not to panic.

Despite calls for calm, queues formed at banks and ATMs in eastern regions, where Vladimir Putin has called for the Ukrainian military to lay down its weapons and go home.

Following the invasion, residents across Ukraine are fearing for their safety.

