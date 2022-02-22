Amateur footage appears to show the Russian military setting up a base outside a hospital less than five miles from the Ukrainian border.

Vladimir Putin’s 58-minute television appearance last evening presented a dark and foreboding picture of what lies ahead as he announced Russia’s recognition of the “Peoples’ Republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.

Germany also recently announced it would halt its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, with chancellor Olaf Scholz explaining the situation had “fundamentally changed” after Mr Putin sent troops in to eastern Ukraine.

