Russian TV channel shows wreckage of world’s largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

The world’s largest plane, the Antonov AN-225, has been destroyed by Russia, authorities in Ukraine said on Sunday.

“This was the world’s largest aircraft, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (’Dream’ in Ukrainian),” Ukraine’s minister for foreign affairs Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement on Twitter.

Ukrainian company Ukroboronprom, which manages the Antonov company, said in a statement that it will ensure “aggressor” Russia pays for restoring the plane.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here