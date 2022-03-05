Watch live as people in Italy hold demonstration against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Crowds have gathered in Rome to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Demonstrations against Vladimir Putin's military action are taking place across Europe this weekend, with nations showing their solidarity towards Ukraine.

Protests also took place last night, with Volodymyr Zelensky appearing to address crowds via video call.

"If we win, and I'm sure we'll win, this will be a democratic victory for the whole world," the Ukrainian president told crowds.

"This will be a victory of light over darkness, of freedom over slavery."

