A Russian analyst expert has told Sky News that he feels Vladimir Putin will be ‘constantly reassessing his options’ for a potential invasion of Ukraine.

Mark Galeotti said that “If we give Putin the option between escalation and capitulation - he’ll probably escalate”.

This comes after a cabinet minister warned that an imminent incursion by Russian troops into Ukrainian territory was “entirely possible”, and that it was clear Vladimir Putin’s build-up of troops on the border made it possible for Russia to move “very, very swiftly”.

