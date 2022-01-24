Residents on frontline of Ukraine border suffer amid fears of Russian invasion

The remaining residents of a frontline village on the border of Ukraine say they’re continuing to try to live normally despite fears that Russia may be planning to invade.

Most people have left their homes in Katerynivka, but those who have stayed are still hoping peace will prevail.

We are joking that hope is the last thing to die, all of us are waiting for peace,” local resident Liubov said.

Serhii Ushakov, a Ukrainian solider on the border, suggested that troops are hoping the nation will soon join Nato and get help from the US and the EU.

