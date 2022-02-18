Vladimir Putin may ‘pick his moment’ to invade Ukraine, says security minister

An invasion of Ukraine could happen at “any time”, said security minister Damian Hinds, amid reports that UK government officials fear Vladimir Putin has already made his mind up to invade.

Asked if the British government now believed it was inevitable, Mr Hinds told Times Radio: “It may be that’s there’s an imminent invasion, it may be it’s going to take a little bit longer. We’re dealing with someone who will choose his moment.”

The Home Office minister added: “Until such a terrible thing has happened there is always a diplomatic route”.

Sign up to our newsletters here