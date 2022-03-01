Shell and BP abandon Russia after Ukraine invasion

Shell ditched billions of pounds worth of investments in Russia on Monday and cut all ties with Gazprom as western allies announced fresh sanctions on Moscow.

The UK oil giant said it also intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as firms come under pressure to reconsider deals after Vladimir Putin launched a deadly invasion of Ukraine.

BP also announced it is ditching its 19.75 per cent stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft

