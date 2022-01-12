Russia has ‘no intention at all’ to invade Ukraine, claims UK ambassador

The Russian ambassador to the UK has confirmed that the nation has “no intention at all” to invade Ukraine.

In recent weeks, 100,000 Russian troops have been positioned on the country’s northern and eastern borders but despite growing alarm, Andrei Kelin has denied any plans of an invasion.

“In the current and foreseeable future... we have no intention to do that, we have no intention to do that at all,” Mr Kelin told Sky News.

Russia is currently locked in diplomatic talks with Nato over the escalating crisis with Ukraine.

