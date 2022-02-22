Russian troop movement in eastern Ukraine is ‘invasion’, says White House

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is already underway, the White House said after the Kremlin ordered troops into two separatist-controlled regions in the east of the country.

Speaking on CNN, White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer dismissed Moscow’s claim that the forces were being sent for “peacekeeping” purposes.

“An invasion is an invasion and that is what is underway,” he said.

It comes as Russia’s upper house of parliament has approved Vladimir Putin’s request for permission to deploy Russia’s troops abroad, including in eastern Ukraine.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here