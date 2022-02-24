Air raid sirens echoed through the streets of Kiev on Thursday morning as Russia launched a "full-scale" invasion of Ukraine.

The alarm can be heard wailing in harrowing footage of Maidan square, with CNN reporting it sounded for several minutes at around 7am local time.

Shortly after Vladimir Putin launched the military assault, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law across the country, but urged citizens to remain "calm".

"Today we need each of you to be calm. If possible, stay at home, please. We are working, the army is working."

