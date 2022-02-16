Watch live as tensions rise in Kiev amid Russia’s troops controversy

The eyes of the world remain on eastern Europe as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue.

Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that he does not yet see any sign of Russian troop withdrawal from positions near the Ukrainian border.

The president’s comments came after Russia claimed that it was pulling back troops from the annexed Crimea region, while Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg also suggested that he sees no sign of “de-escalation”.

Amid the tension, Maidan square in Ukraine’s capital city of Kiev remains quiet.

