A huge explosion rocked Kyiv shortly after the first day of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine concluded.

Footage shared on social media shows smoke rising above the skyline after a blast lights up the night sky.

The reported Russian attack came soon after peace talks between the two nations wrapped up in Belarus.

While the outcome has not been made public, it’s believed both sides will return to their respective capital cities but have “agreed to keep the negotiations going”.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.