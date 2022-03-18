Firefighters in Ukraine battled a huge blaze that broke out at a depot in Kyiv after Russian shelling on Thursday.

At least one person has died as a result of the fire, rescuers reported.

Footage shared by Ukraine's emergency services showed groups of firefighters tackling the blaze, which lit up the dark sky and sent smoke billowing into the air.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.