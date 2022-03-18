Footage captured in Lviv shows smoke billowing from Ukraine's second-largest airport after it was reportedly targeted by Russian bombs on Friday morning.

Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport was hit by airstrikes as Vladimir Putin's forces turned their attention closer to the Polish border.

The city sits just 43 miles east of Poland, where millions of refugees have fled to safety.

Videos shared on social media appear to show smoke rising after the attack, while harrowing air raid sirens can also be heard ringing in the background.

