Drone footage has captured the devastation caused to the city of Mariupol in Ukraine, as Russia continues its attack on the city.

Buildings have been left destroyed and scorched by airstrikes, while armoured vehicles have also been targeted on the ground.

Last week, a Russian attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol was widely condemned by the rest of the world, with many denouncing the bombing as a "war crime".

