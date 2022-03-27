Mariupol residents have been burying neighbours and friends in makeshift graves as the horrors of war are laid bare.

Before Russia's invasion, the city in southeastern Ukraine was home to over 400,000 people, but it's believed just 150,000 remain one month on.

Many have fled the destroyed region and those who have stayed are forced to buy the dead in makeshift graves.

"Nobody helped, apartments were burning. We asked for help to put out the fire but no one [came]. Our neighbours died on our watch," one man told Euronews.

