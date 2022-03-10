Russia's foreign minister has claimed the maternity hospital bombed in Mariupol on Wednesday was "taken over by radicals" before the attack.

Sergei Lavrov added that intelligence suggested "all the mothers and nurses were chased out" before the airstrike.

Contrary to his claims, horrifying footage from the aftermath of the attack - which has since been condemned as a "war crime" - shows pregnant women and children being rescued from the rubble.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here