Footage has emerged capturing the launch of cruise missiles from a warship located off the coast of Crimea.

The video, which has been verified by Sky News, shows a volley of projectiles travelling through the air after being fired from a vessel close to the city of Sevastopol.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and since then, the region has been under Vladimir Putin’s control.

Before footage of the missile launch surfaced, the US said that it had been monitoring “increased naval activity in the northern Black Sea”.

