Firefighters in Chuhuiv, Ukraine, were called to tackle a blaze in an apartment block after it was reportedly struck by a Russian missile.

In footage shared on Twitter, emergency service personnel can be seen using a hose against the orange flames that are visible through a door.

The camera then pans to show the damage caused on the staircase, with a smashed window left on the ground.

Dozens of people have been killed after Russian airstrikes targeted the cities of Kharkiv and Kiev on Thursday.

