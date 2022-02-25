A video circulating online appears to show the remains of a Russian Kh-31 missile landing on a Kyiv street.

The footage, shared on Thursday, shows the rocket buried in debris that are scattered next to a road.

It reportedly landed in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

Ukraine's capital has come under further siege on Friday, with Russian tanks entering the city, which has been further rocked by explosions and gunfire.

Residents have been urged to fight back against the encroaching forces with Molotov cocktails.

