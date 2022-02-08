Russian nuclear-capable bombers patrol over Belarus amid spiralling Ukraine tensions

The Russian Defence Ministry has released footage of two nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over its ally Belarus amid spiralling tensions over Ukraine.

The mission came as the Kremlin moved troops from Siberia and the Far East to Belarus for sweeping joint drills.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday, in what was Moscow's first meeting with a Western leader since troops gathered on Ukraine's borders.

Putin hinted that progress had been made during the discussion, as Russia continues to deny any intention of an invasion.

