Dominic Raab has said it is “extremely unlikely” that troops will be sent into Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion but stressed there will be “severe economic consequences” for the Kremlin.

The deputy prime minister also assessed the threat of an incursion by Russian forces as “very significant”, as he urged the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, to “step back from the brink”.

His remarks came after the British government accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a regime of collaborators in Kyiv, as tensions rise in the region over the build up of Russian forces.

