Boris Johnson has confirmed he will be unveiling the "first barrage" of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, following Vladimir Putin's decision to "violate Ukrainian sovereignty" and "break international law".

The Russian president is believed to have sent troops into two eastern regions of the country after recognising Luhansk and Donetsk as independent breakaway states.

In response, the prime minister has said the UK will first target Moscow with economic sanctions.

"This is the first barrage of UK economic sanctions against Russia because we expect, I'm afraid, more irrational behaviour to come."

