Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu appeared on TV as the Kremlin sought to dispel rumours that he had suffered a heart attack, or falling out with Vladimir Putin.

The 66-year-old army general looked tired and tense as he read from notes, chairing a meeting to discuss Russia’s weapon supply.

He had previously not been seen in public since appearing on state television on 11 March.

There was no immediate proof of when the televised broadcast took place, although it clearly referred to the “special military operation” underway in Ukraine.

