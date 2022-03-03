A Russian soldier was jeered by Ukrainians as he walked through a crowd holding what appeared to be two grenades in the air, demanding their surrender.

He, and the soldier behind, are believed to be part of a delegation sent to the city of Konotop.

As the pair made their way through the crowd, they were met with furious shouts from locals.

Some could be seen jostling them and their vehicle tyres were also punctured.

