Rescuers have been searching through rubble to find survivors after apparent Russian shelling destroyed a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv.

At least 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed in the attack, according to regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy.

Footage from the aftermath shared online on Sunday (27 February) shows the extent of the damage and clean-up operation, as 40 rescuers of 50 civilians used heavy engineering equipment to search through the rubble.

A number of buildings struck by the apparent shelling are seen to be completely destroyed.

