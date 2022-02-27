Brave man tries to stop Russian tank with bare hands amid Ukraine invasion

Dramatic footage shows the moment a man tries to stop a Russian tank with his bare hands during the Ukraine invasion.

Video footage filmed in Bakhmach, north-east of Kyiv, shows the unidentified man putting his hands on the tank as a brave attempt to obstruct the path of the Russian military.

Major attacks overnight included a gas pipeline outside Kharkiv that was set ablaze by Russian troops, and an oil depot in Vasylkiv near Kyiv that was destroyed by a Russian missile strike.

