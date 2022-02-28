Russian soldier chases Ukrainian farmer appearing to tow his tank away with tractor

Footage has surfaced online that appears to show a Ukrainian farmer towing away a Russian tank with his tractor.

In the video, a man - believed to be a Russian soldier - desperately runs after the vehicle as those watching on laugh at the unfolding incident.

Conservative MP and former British Army officer Johnny Mercer shared the clip on Twitter with the caption: "No expert, but the invasion doesn’t seem to be going particularly well".

The video itself has been viewed more than four million times.

