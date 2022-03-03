Russian soldiers aimed the turrets of their tanks towards a convoy of vehicles leaving the Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Wednesday.

An ITV News crew was part of the convoy and the broadcaster has shared footage of the terrifying moment they were forced to stare down the barrel of a tank.

ITV also reported that Russian soldiers knelt and aimed their rifles at the cars, which were stopped five miles outside of Mariupol.

