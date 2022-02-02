Trump claims Russia-Ukraine tensions ‘wouldn’t have happened’ if he was still president

Donald Trump has claimed that the tension between Russia and Ukraine “wouldn’t have happened” if he was still US president.

He also hit out at Joe Biden’s failure to command respect from Vladimir Putin, suggesting he needs to “project strength”.

“It’s a tricky question because it wouldn’t have happened, this was not even thinkable,” Mr Trump said when he was asked how he would “fix” the situation.

“They respected our country and they respected our leader a year ago, this was not something that was ever going to happen.”

Sign up to our newsletters here.