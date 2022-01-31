Thousands of Ukrainian volunteers take part in open military training for civilians

Footage shows a far-right Ukraine militia training civilians to fight amid tensions with Russia.

The Azoz Battalion has been accused of being a magnet for neo-Nazis and white nationalists, but the unit has developed a reputation for fearlessly fighting pro-Russian separatists.

Ukraine’s ambassador warned of the far-reaching effects of a potential Russian invasion of his country’s territory on Sunday as top figures in the US foreign policy sphere reiterated that Vladimir Putin had options on the table to avert war.

