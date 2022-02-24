Dozens of Ukrainians gathered in New York’s Times Square on Thursday to protest the Russian invasion.

The crowd sang hymns and chanted “stop Russian Hitler” and “Stand with Ukraine” while holding a giant national flag.

One protester, Vladimir Sobur said he thought he was watching a bad movie as news of the invasion broke on Wednesday night.

The crowd, many draped in the blue and yellow national colours of Ukraine, chanted in English and Ukrainian, saying “Putin is a killer”.

