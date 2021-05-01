A brave protester interrupted an evening broadcast on Russian state TV network Channel One, holding a sign that read "no war".

The woman has since been identified as Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at the channel.

Before going on-air, she shared a video on social media completely denouncing the invasion, explaining she is ashamed to have worked for "Kremlin propaganda".

As Ms Ovsyannikova crashed the broadcast, she could be heard chanting "stop the war, no to war" while holding the banner.

It has been reported that she was detained by police after the stunt.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.