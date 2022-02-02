Russian diplomat says British diplomacy is ‘absolutely worthless’ and can’t be trusted

A senior Russian diplomat has claimed British diplomacy is “absolutely worthless” and can’t be trusted.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador, was speaking ahead of Boris Johnson’s phone call to Vladimir Putin, in which the UK’s prime minister will attempt to cool tensions over Ukraine.

“There is always room for diplomacy, but frankly, we don’t trust British diplomacy,” Mr Polyanskiy said.

“I think in recent years British diplomacy has shown that it is absolutely worthless.”

Mr Johnson and President Putin are expected to speak on Wednesday.

