Russia ‘clearly trying to destabilise Ukraine’, UK foreign office minister claims

Russia is using tactics intended to destabilise neighbouring Ukraine in the build-up to a possible invasion, James Cleverly has suggested.

The UK foreign office minister was speaking to the United Nations on Thursday amid ongoing tension in the eastern European region.

"Russia's actions are clearly designed to intimidate, to threaten and to destabilise Ukraine," Mr Cleverly said, addressing the build-up of over 100,000 troops close to the border.

"We know it, they know it and the international community knows it."

