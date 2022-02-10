Another UK military shipment arrives in Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia

Footage from Ukrainian military TV shows another UK military shipment arriving in Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia.

Legislation that will allow Boris Johnson’s government to toughen up its sanctions against Russia will come into force “immediately”, a senior minister has said.

As foreign secretary Liz Truss met her Russian counterpart in Moscow in a bid to avoid conflict in Ukraine, the Commons heard that a new law to “expand” sanctions against Russia would be in place on Thursday.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here