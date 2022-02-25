Watch live as UN Security Council votes on Russia resolution

Members of the United Nations security council are expected to vote on Friday on a resolution that will call out Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, despite an expected veto.

An effort is already underway to isolate Vladimir Putin diplomatically by challenging Russia’s right to a permanent seat on the security council, on the grounds that it took the seat from the defunct Soviet Union without proper authorisation in 1991.

Nato allies, including the UK, US and Australia, have already promised to hit Moscow with “unprecedented sanctions” following the invasion.

