US refining military plans for ‘all scenarios’ in Russia-Ukraine crisis

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, has confirmed that the United States is refining plans for "all scenarios" as tensions heighten between Russia and Ukraine.

Her comments came after the US State Department on Sunday ordered families of embassy staff to leave Kiev amid fears of a Russian invasion.

"We have always said we would reinforce our allies on the eastern flank and those conversations and discussions have certainly been a part of what our national security officials have been discussing with their counterparts now for several weeks," Ms Psaki said on Monday.

