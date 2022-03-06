Vladimir Putin poses ‘danger to whole of humanity’, says former Ukraine president

Vladimir Putin poses a “danger to the whole of humanity” due to his attacks on Ukrainian nuclear power plant sites, Petro Poroshenko has suggested.

The former president of Ukraine also suggested Russia’s military action could cause a “nuclear catastrophe” 10 times worse than Chernobyl.

“Putin is not just an aggressor, Putin is a killer, Putin is a military criminal,” Mr Poroshenko said, suggesting the Russian president should be tried at the International Criminal Court.

