Wagner fighters cheered by locals as they withdraw from Rostov-on-Don

Locals in Rostov-on-Don took selfies with Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and cheered as his mercenaries left the Russian city on Saturday evening (24 June).

The head of the group called off the mutiny at the 11th hour as his men raced to Moscow in action Vladimir Putin had described as “treason” hours earlier.

Footage shows Rostov residents wishing Prigozhin well and cheering his troops as they departed the city that they had moved into unimpeded on Saturday.

Prigozhin will be exiled from Russia to Belarus as part of a truce agreed with Putin.