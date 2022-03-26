Biden urges Nato to remain ‘completely and thoroughly united’ through Ukraine crisis

Joe Biden has urged Nato to remain “completely and thoroughly united” throughout the Ukraine crisis.

The US president is in Poland this weekend, having attended an emergency summit in Brussels last Thursday.

Speaking from Warsaw, Mr Biden also called for the alliance to work in “unison” against Vladimir Putin, claiming the Russian president was hoping to “separate” Nato.

“The single most important criteria in this time and changing world... is that Nato stays absolutely, completely, thoroughly united,” he said.

“There can be no separation in our points of view.”

