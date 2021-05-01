Trump brags his ‘personality kept US out of war’ in attack on Biden’s foreign policy

Donald Trump has bragged that his "personality kept the US out of war" during his presidency, as he attacked Joe Biden's foreign policy.

"The fake news said my personality is going to get us into a war...but actually my personality is what kept us out of war," he said, speaking at a rally in South Carolina.

Mr Trump later attacked President Biden, suggesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine is only "going to get worse".

"Under Joe Biden, America is neither feared nor respected," he added.

