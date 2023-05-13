Huge smoke cloud emerges from explosion in Russia near border with Ukraine

Footage posted on Russian Telegram channels appears to show an explosion in Klintsy, a town in the Bryansky region bordering Ukraine.

State news agency TASS, citing comments from emergency services, reported that the fire broke out after a helicopter crashed in the town on Saturday (13 May).

Two people died after the Mi-8 helicopte crashed, the agency said.

This clip shows plumes of smoke filling the air from the crash.

Other footage posted on Russian social media appeared to show a helicopter in the sky exploding and plunging to the ground in flames.

