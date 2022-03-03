UK petrol hits record high over Russia-Ukraine war

The London Stock Exchange said it has suspended trading 28 companies linked to Russia including gas giant Gazprom and the country’s second biggest lender Sberbank.

The LSE halted transactions in the shares with immediate effect on Thursday morning after prices plummeted following sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, UK petrol prices hit a new high of 151.67p per litre amid Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine.

