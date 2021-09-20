Video appears to show Russian gunman approaching university after shooting

At least eight people have been killed and more wounded in a shooting at a Russian university some 700 miles east of Moscow .

The above video footage would appear to show a gunman approaching Perm state university with people watching from a window high up in the campus.

The gunman reportedly fired his way into the campus, killing a security guard before he was able to trigger a panic button and alert the authorities. Lev Zenkov, a student at the university in question, told The Independent that the shooting lasted for “twenty to thirty minutes.”