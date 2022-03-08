Joe Biden announces US ban on Russian oil imports in significant blow to Moscow

The United States will ban imports of Russian petroleum products into American markets in hopes of cutting off funds for Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Joe Biden has confirmed.

"Today, I'm announcing the United State is targeting the main artery of Russia's economy - we're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy," the president said.

Mr Biden added that the ban will help America to 2deal another powerful blow" to Mr Putin’s "war machine"

