UK minister Nadhim Zahawi has distanced himself from Joe Biden's comments calling for Vladimir Putin to be removed from power, suggesting that decision is "up to the Russian people".

The US president said on Saturday during a speech in Poland that Mr Putin is a "dictator" who "cannot remain in power".

Asked on Sky News if the UK government also thinks the Russian leader has to go, Mr Zahawi appeared to distance himself from Mr Biden.

"I think that's up to the Russian people... I think the Russian people will decide the fate of Putin and his cronies."

